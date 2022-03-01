ARROWSMITH — Albert "Rex" Mosier, 93, of Arrowsmith, passed away February 24, 2022, at The Loft, Normal.

Rex was born September 22, 1928, to Welby and Alta (Jacobs) Mosier and married the love of his life, Clara B. Coyle, on December 18, 1954. Together they raised five children: Rodney (Roxanne) Mosier of Colfax, Todd (Laura) Mosier of LeRoy, Dan (Marsha) Edgington of Rock Island, Rebecca (Chuck) Wheeler of Charleston, and Jim (Jane Bateman) Edgington of Rantoul. Rex has 11 surviving grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Rex was preceded in death by his spouse, parents, a granddaughter Erica Edgington, a sister Maxine Sweet, and a brother Wayne Mosier.

Rex was a hardworking man, who spent most of his life farming side by side with his loving wife. He served out country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War, and post-service, he maintained a very neat and tidy yard.

Rex's funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a visitation one hour prior to service at East Lawn Funeral Home. Military rites and burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank The Loft in Normal, for their excellent care.

Memorials can be made to the donor's choice.

Memories and condolences may be left with the family at: eastlawnmemorial.com.