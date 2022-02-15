EMDEN — Alan Ray Reiners, 87, of Emden, IL, passed to his heavenly home on February 14, 2022.

Alan was born to Warner Reiner Reiners and Alice Rose Rademaker Reiners on September 26, 1934, on the family farm west of Hartsburg, IL, where his father was also born and raised. He married Carol Joan Arnold on October 7, 1956, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden where his great-grandfather was a founding member and generations of family members have been baptized, confirmed and wed.

Alan is survived by his wife, Carol; and his daughters: Lori (Steve) Leesman, Hartsburg, IL, and Shari (Mark) Buckellew, Heyworth, IL; sons: Douglas (Lynette) Reiners and Curtis (Melinda) Reiners of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Timothy (Kristin) Leesman, Kyle (Amy) Leesman, Megan (Jeff) Leesman Kennedy, Scott (Sara) Spaniol, Jessica (Brian) Spaniol Swenson, Lauryn (Drew) Reiners Pierce, Jordan (Kate) Reiners, Joel Reiners, Carter Reiners and Nora Reiners; great-grandchildren: Jaelyn, Hayley, Adria, Kade and Kameron Leesman, Hunter, Avery and Riley Kennedy, Adler Spaniol and Isaiah and Leo Swenson.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Bill Spaniol.

Alan was an active member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden where he served as a deacon and president of the congregation and was the secretary/treasurer of the Sunday School for over 50-years. He also served as a school board member for Hartem District 121.

He shared his beautiful singing voice in the adult choir from high school until into his 80's and was a soloist for many weddings, funerals, worship services and community events. He was especially honored to have sung the Lord's Prayer at his children and grandchildren's weddings.

Alan loved sports and played fast pitch and slow pitch softball for many years. He also enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and musical performances.

Alan farmed all of his life while also working in his early years for the Emden, Spellman and Builders Supply Lumber Companies. He also formed friendships with area farmers over five decades as a parts man for Truman Woll and Sons and Rohlfs Implement Companies. He retired at the age of 80, and celebrated with a trip to see his Chicago Cubs defeat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Alan attended Fairfield country school through 8th grade and completed his education at Hartsburg-Emden High School.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Pastor John Schurter will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, both at the church. Burial will be at Hartsburg Union Cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Emden Rescue Squad and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.