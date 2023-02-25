Sept. 14, 1937 - Feb. 20, 2023

AURORA, Ohio — Alan Persons Milliren passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023, in Aurora, OH. He was born in Highland Park, IL, on September 14, 1937 as the son of Anna and Wilford Milliren.

Al was a passionate educator of counseling and psychology working as a university professor, guest lecturer, and workshop leader for most of his professional career. He is a graduate of Bradley University, and holds a doctorate degree from University of Illinois, Champaign. He was counselor and teacher, and a professor of counseling at Illinois State University, The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Governors State University. He was a workshop presenter and has authored several books and numerous articles on Adlerian psychology and related topics.

He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister, Joanne Bauman; by his sons: Scott Milliren and his wife Jane, Erik Milliren, and Gary Milliren; and his wife, Adrienne; his grandchildren: Tyler Milliren, Sarah Milliren, Rachael Milliren, Conner Milliren, Harrison Milliren, and Grant Milliren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to charitable organizations of choice.