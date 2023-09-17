May 16, 1962 - Sept. 14, 2023
BLOOMINGTON — Alan N. Forrest, 61, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Alan was born on May 16, 1962, in Bloomington, the son of Harold and Carol (Richardson) Forrest. He is survived by his Parents; one sister, Deanne Carroll; and one brother, Brian (Janet) Forrest. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his brothers: Glenn and Steven; and his brother-in-law, Jim Carroll.
Alan graduated from El Paso High School. He drove a moving van all over the country for several years and later worked in the building trades. Alan had a great personality and he never knew a stranger.
Cremation rites will be accorded. The family suggests memorials to be made to the Illinois Cancer Care, Bloomington.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
