Aug. 29, 1928 - April 15, 2022

ATLANTA — Aileen R. Gilbert, 93, of Atlanta, passed away at 11:57 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Visitation with Aileen's family will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the Atlanta Christian Church, followed by Memorial Services at 11:00 a.m., Mr. Warren Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Aileen Ruth Larson was born August 29, 1928, in Lincoln, the daughter of Elmer N. and Marie Jackson Larson. She was united in marriage to Richard H. Gilbert on June 21, 1952, in Trieste, Italy. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1988.

Aileen was a devoted and loving mom. Aileen, or "Mimi" as she was more affectionately known, cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aileen is survived by her three children: Karen (Wayne) Wren, Greg Gilbert, and Kathy Galasso; six grandchildren: Christopher (Deb) Wren, Matthew (Katie) Wren, Stefanie (Ben) Wimp, Haley (Edward) Wittrig, Nicholas (Shelly) Galasso and Michelle (Jason) Chadwick; twelve great-grandchildren; and one sister, Carol (Gene) Liesman.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband; one brother, James Larson; one sister, Dorothy Bushell; and one grandson, Thomas Wren.

Aileen was a long-time school secretary, first in Atlanta, and then for the Olympia School District. Her family also owned and operated Gilbert & Son True Value Hardware store in Atlanta for many years. Mimi was an avid bridge player, enjoyed Wheel of Fortune, and loved hosting family events.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Rescue Squad or the Atlanta Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.