July 29, 1926 - Feb. 20, 2023

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wisconsin — Agnes M. "Nan" Wenum (nee Herrick), age 96, of Camp Douglas, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

Agnes was born of Agnes M. and Warren R. Herrick in Lake Forest, IL, on July 29, 1926. Nan's parents were quite elderly, so she remined at home and took employment with an OB-GYN Doctor who later delivered our three babies. She met her husband to be while he was finishing military services at Fort Sheridan, IL. Nan and John met in 1957, became engaged and married in 1958. They remained in Lake Forest while John finished graduate school and began teaching at Lake Forest College.

Nan loved the outdoors and in 1966 found a place in Wisconsin, near Mauston with 40 acres of field, forest and bluffs, it was a haven each summer for the growing family. Son John was born in 1959, Erik in 1962, and daughter Nanette in 1968. During the 1970s and 1980s the family camped in the Mountain West for several years. All of the children were able to find careers that kept them in the Mountain West as permanent residence.

Nan and John moved to their country place "Nutty Acres" in 2005, and became fulltime. Nan kept a small flower garden, kept many birds and other creatures happy with lots of food and thoroughly enjoyed life in the country.

Nans health began to decline in the last several years and finally took her away at the age of 96. She was a great mother, a dear and loving companion to John, and a lady loved by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

Nan asked that there be no public services and that any gifts be directed to the schools of our Native Americans, especially the school that served the tribes in the Northern Great plains.

