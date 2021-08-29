EL PASO — Agnes M. Garrels, age 92, of El Paso, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born to the late Carl and Alice (Obrakta) Mintus, on April 5, 1929, in Bloomington, Illinois.

She married the late Robert "Pee Wee" Garrels of Secor, on September 6, 1963 in St. Louis, MO. Together they had two daughters: Bobbi (Alfred) James of El Paso; Nancy (David Woodburn) Garrels of Secor; three step-daughters: Pam Garrels, Deb Garrels and Diane Harris, three grandchildren: LeTeshiya (Chad) Witkowski of El Paso; Jeremiah James of Secor; Ashley (Chris) Toillion of Secor and a step-granddaughter, Andrea Wills and eight great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, two brothers, one grandson Jeremiah James, and one step-son Gary Garrels.

Agnes worked at the Eureka-Williams Company in Bloomington retiring after 40 years of service. Agnes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and to all who knew her. She cared deeply and loved spending time with family, especially her eight great-grand babies. She had a passion for cooking/baking and regularly brought meals and baked goods to her loved ones. She always ensured that anyone who crossed her threshold felt welcomed and left with a full belly. She did this, not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She also enjoyed sitting outside on her swing feeding and admiring her squirrels. Agnes will always be remembered as thoughtful and generous, as she gave to multiple charities. Agnes was immensely proud of her family, and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services on Wednesday. Burial will be Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com