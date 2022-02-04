BLOOMINGTON — Adrienne Osborne Ives, 89, of Bloomington, died peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Hospital Center.

Born October 24, 1932 in Lake Forest, IL, Adrienne attended Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT, and graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, NY, with a degree in education and a teaching certificate. In 1954, Adrienne married Timothy Read Ives and they moved to Del Rio, TX, where Tim was stationed with the US Air Force. She worked as an elementary school teacher.

Adrienne and Tim raised their family in Bloomington, IL. She was an active and dedicated wife, mother, community volunteer, and beloved "Shell" to her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Adrienne and Tim sailed and traveled extensively and were always looking for out-of-the-way places to visit around the globe, introducing their children to different cultures. They spent many summers at their family cottage in Charlevoix, MI, where she served on the board of the Charlevoix Historical Society and as President of the Chicago Club. Growing up, Adrienne loved being outdoors, whether figure skating, playing tennis, or fishing. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, and sharing her art talent throughout her life. She was a member of The Bloomington Country Club.

Adrienne volunteered in her community for decades: Planned Parenthood of Bloomington-Normal, Brokaw Hospital (now Carle BroMenn), the Day Care Center of McLean County (now Milestones Early Learning Center), as a Girl Scout troop leader, an elected trustee on the Board of the Bloomington Public Library, and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, where she served on the Vestry and Altar Guild.

Adrienne was preceded in death by her parents, Elsa Armour Osborne and W. Irving Osborne, Jr.; her husband for 50-years, Timothy Read Ives; and her sister, Gwendolyn O. Lincoln.

She is survived by her children: Alison Ives, Southern Pines, NC, Sandra Powel (Bill), Shaker Heights, OH, and Timothy O. Ives (Wendy) of Bloomington, IL; her sister, Karen McGovern, Boca Grande, FL; grandchildren: Andrew Edwards, Ashley Elam (Jason), Lindsey Rozek, Read Lanctot (Pete), Cameron Mize (Wes), Whitney Holmes (Andy), Parker Ives, Steven Ives; and five great-grandchildren.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Illinois Prairie Community Foundation, Bloomington (Ilprairiecf.org) or Elawa Farm Foundation, Lake Forest, IL (elawafarm.org).

A memorial service at St. Matthew's, Bloomington will be announced at a later time.