March 29, 1932 - May 20, 2022

FARMER CITY — Adriana Bowles, age 90, of Farmer City, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Adriana Cornelia den Breeijen was born to Marinus den Breeijen and Hendrika Adriana den Breeijen-Tobe on March 29, 1932, in Rotterdam the Netherlands. She moved to the United States in November 1959, and worked for America Metal Climax and Revere Copper and Brass in New York City, also serving as a secretary for the Algemene Nederlandse Vereniging in New York. There she met the love of her life, Willis Bowles. They were married in Chicago on July 25, 1970.

Adriana is survived by her husband, Willis of Farmer City; two nephews in Holland; two great-nephews in Holland; several nieces and nephews in the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Arie.

She then worked for Burroughs Corp. and for a Dutch Company Van Gend and Loos until she retired. While in Chicago, she also served as secretary for the Dutch Knickerbocker Society, was a member of the Mills Investors Club and headed the Literature Group of the Newcomer's Club in Oak Park, IL. They lived in Oak Park, IL, for 30 years before moving to Farmer City, IL.

Adriana had a passion for travel and animals. She and her beloved husband traveled around the world and had many wonderful pets which included dogs, cats and birds. Ariana loved life and the Lord and was a pure joy to be around. She always had a positive outlook and a kind heart that left a great impression on those that knew her. Although she lived in the U. S. for over 60 years, she never lost her adorable Dutch accent. She was so proud of her accomplishment of becoming a U. S. Citizen on June 30, 2006.

A private family graveside service was held, Monday May 23, 2022, at Maple Grove Cemetery, Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Susie Deeters officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmer City Garden Club.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral home Farmer City is assisting the family with arrangements.