Dec. 21, 1936 - March 29, 2022

Adrian Lee Magnuson joined our Heavenly Father on March 29, 2022.

Adrian was born on December 21, 1936. He grew up on a farm north of Walnut, IL. He played football, basketball and ran track at Walnut High School. His record in the 440-yard dash stood for many years.

He went on to play football at Bradley University before transferring to Iowa State University where he ran track and earned a degree in agronomy. He farmed for many years with his father, Harry and brother, Dale.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Millie Magnuson; his brother, Dale Magnuson; and sister, Alene Hoover.

He married Marcia Marcum Magnuson on January 24, 1960, in Freeport, IL. Marcia and Adrian were best friends and enjoyed a loving marriage for 62-years. Marcia survives along with their son, Chris (Susan) Magnuson, Normal, IL, and daughter Ann Kolling, St. Charles, IL. They have three granddaughters,: Shelby (Stephen) Brooks, Hannah Magnuson, and Grace Magnuson.

Adrian loved following Chicago sports teams, particularly the Cubs. He enjoyed playing cards, golf, occasional visits to the casino, and attending the activities of his children and grandchildren. He loved his hometown of Walnut, IL.

He had a great sense of humor that would often catch people off guard due to his quiet demeanor and impeccable delivery. He was kind, humble, loyal, and considerate. He enjoyed many friendships, including staying in close contact with several lifelong friends from High School.

He will be remembered and missed by his family and friends for many things, including his iconic one-liners, his tendency to win games and contests, his honest reviews of movies and TV shows, his perseverance and selflessness, and his unending dedication to his loved ones.

He was a follower of Christ and a member of First Lutheran Church in Ohio, IL.

He battled Parkinson's disease for nine years with grace and courage. A special thanks to his caregivers, including; Tina Vanous, Candi Bousom, and Rock Valley Hospice.

Visitation will be Friday night, April 8, 2022 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut, IL. The funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Ohio, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Rock River Hospice and Home or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research.