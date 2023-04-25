April 20, 1931 - April 21, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Adeline M. Tevis, age 92, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Luther Oaks, Bloomington, IL.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church 801 S. Madison St. Bloomington, IL. Her funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Pastor Chuck Bahn will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL.

The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Adeline was born April 20, 1931, in Winner, SD, the daughter of Adolph and Rose Eisenbraun Hoffman. She married Robert Tevis on June 17, 1954, in Chillicothe, MO. He passed away January 28, 2013.

Surviving are her two daughters: Dana (Phil) Stearns, Albemarle, NC, Lisa (Ted) Francis, Lexington, IL; grandchildren: Brandon Alcorn, Jared (Kim) Alcorn, Phillip (Laura) Stearns Jr., Megan (Mat) Innis, Dustin Currin, Lane and Chad Francis; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Mathew and Alice Innis, Evelyn Stearns, Luna and Isla Alcorn.

Adeline is preceded in death by parents.

Adeline was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL, and the Ladies Aid Society of the church. She enjoyed poetry, knitting and playing piano. Her grandchildren and little ones were dear to heart. She enjoyed going to church and listening to country music with her husband Robert. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends.

We will see you later in heaven, dearest one and will always love you. The dear Lord holds you in his arms now.

