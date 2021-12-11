NORMAL — Ada L. Jones, 97, of Normal, passed away at 10:39 a.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Bloomington.

A private interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery, Joliet. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ada was born August 20, 1924, in Glenwood City, WI, the daughter of Earl and Almeda Kinney Cline. She married Harold J. Jones on May 1, 1943, and he preceded her in death on May 6, 2009. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.

Ada grew up and raised her family in Plainfield, IL. She worked at Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet for 20 years.

In 1981, Ada and Harold retired to Oak Run, a lake community outside Galesburg, and lived there for 20 years. While there, Ada worked part time at Carl Sandberg College and was active at the small rural church, Maxy Chapel. In 2001, they moved to Normal, IL, to be closer to family.

She is survived by three children: Elaine (Frank) Harris, Boca Raton, FL, Nancy (James) Baldoni, Normal and Robert Jones of Dahinda; four grandchildren: Ann, Emily, Frank and Michelle; ten grandchildren; and a brother, Gene Cline of Florida.

Memorials may be directed to Maxy Chapel, 1493 Barefoot Rd., Knoxville, IL, 61448.

