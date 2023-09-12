July 13, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2023

FAIRBURY — Ada Kay Christensen, 80, died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Serenity Villa in Fairbury, IL.

Ada was born on July 13, 1943, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Elmer and Anna Gramm Klopfenstein. She was raised in Gridley and graduated from Gridley High School in 1961. She received a teaching degree in Business Education from ISNU in Normal in 1965.

Ada married her college sweetheart, Gerald Christensen, on July 24, 1965. "Jerry" passed away on December 8, 2022.

Also preceding her in death were her parents, her daughter, Angela Wetzel of Jacksonville, FL, and two brothers, Jay and Ralph.

Surviving are two sons: Drake (Laura Casey) Christensen of Vernon Hills, IL, and Jason (Janice) Christensen of Downers Grove, IL; and one son-in-law, Jerry Wetzel of Jacksonville, FL. Ada had nine grandchildren: Heather Celis, Kelsie (Bryce) Johnstone, Heather Clark, Nathan Wetzel, and Grace, Owen, Zac, Noah, and Miles Christensen; and four great-grandchildren: Jett and Harper Burns, Bellamy Attig, and Sapphire Wade. She is also survived by two brothers: Lynn (Mim) and Perry (Carol); a sister, Alice Stevig; and many nieces and nephews.

Ada always looked for ways to bring joy to others. In her quiet, unassuming manner, she had a unique ability to make a person feel special. Her sweet smile and laugh, love of family, and ability to entertain were all ways she encouraged others. She leaves a legacy of faith in God and love for others.

Ada was a member of the Gridley Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and funeral following at 10:30 a.m. Church ministers will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Serenity Villa in Fairbury.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.