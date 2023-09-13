April 1, 1950 - July 23, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — 1st SGT John Lee Thoennes (RET), 73, went to guard the gates of Heaven July 23, 2023. John's life began April 1, 1950, in Bloomington, IL. He was born to John and Bernadine (Benecki) Thoennes.

John is survived by his loving wife Becky; and his brother, Brian Thoennes.

John will be interred in the columbarium wall at The Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, AZ. Full honors will be presented by Active-Duty United States Marine Corps on September 15, 2023.

Semper Fi!