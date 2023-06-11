May 6, 1940—June 3, 2023

NORMAL — A pillar of the Bloomington/Normal community, Dr. Bodo Fritzen, distinguished Professor, passed peacefully on June 3, 2023.

Bodo arrived in Normal, IL, in 1969, after receiving his undergraduate degree from Utah Sate University and his Master’s and PhD degrees in Germanic, Slavic Languages and Literature from the University of Nebraska. Bodo proudly served as both a language professor and soccer coach at Illinois State University, Heartland Community College and University High School for over 47 years. He also loved teaching Greek Mythology and History of Western Civilization. Many students got to explore Europe on one of his spring break trips. His passion for both playing and coaching soccer influenced the lives of hundreds of local youth and young adults.

Bodo was a loving husband and best friend to his surviving wife, Esther.

As part of a large family, Bodo was the cherished father of Jon and Steve Fritzen (April). His eldest son, Steve preceded his dad in death. He also was a devoted stepfather to Jason and Jeff Winger. But to Marco, Hans and Kay Fritzen, along with Maya, Lucy and Ania Winger Bodo was their beloved Opa. He is survived by one dear sister, Ingrid Nemelka of Utah. His brothers: Achim and Detlef, and sisters: Gerlinde and Heimy, preceded him in death. Many nieces and nephews are mourning their Onkel Bodo’s passing.

Bodo was born in Bad Homberg, Germany, on May 6, 1940. He was the son of the late Johannes and Anny (von Hayn) Fritzen. He grew up on Bonn, Germany. He was a proud U.S. Citizen with strong roots to his native country.

His positive impact on the lives of so many in our community is a testament to the extraordinary life he lived. He, along with Paul Kowerko, started the Prairie States Soccer League. Inspired by his love of soccer throughout his life, he was fondly able to see his beloved Bayern Munich win one more title before his passing.

The void felt in our hearts by his loss can only be filled by keeping his spirit alive through celebrating his life. We are honored to welcome everyone who wants to join us in remembering, rejoicing and giving thanks for the life of Dr. Bodo Fritzen.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the LDS Church 1700 Hovey Ave Normal, IL. All are welcome to come and enjoy Bodo’s favorite meal of breakfast and German desserts, along with reliving special memories immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Home Sweet Home Ministries Bloomington, IL (hshministries.org).