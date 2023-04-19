This section is about the incredible contribution this profession provides to our community. They are on the frontlines ensuring we are safe and healthy, from clinics, physicians' offices and nursing homes to schools, operating rooms and battlefields. They educate, comfort, assist and mend. They lead.

COVID-19 brought into focus the critical importance of nurses in our society. Nurses were on the frontlines of the fight, despite increased medical risk and personal sacrifice.

Nurses' Week is May 6-12 and was created by the American Nurses Association to recognize, honor and celebrate nurses for the work they do for others. The Pantagraph and our partners are honored to recognize this vital and tireless profession.

How they were selected

Our honorees were nominated by our readers. We received numerous nominations ranging from those just starting out to ones who have been licensed for years.

Nine of our nurse honorees were picked by a panel of judges and one nurse honoree was picked by our readers.