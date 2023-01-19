Notice to Woodford County voters

EUREKA-All persons may register to vote who are citizens of the United States and will be 18 years of age on or before April 4, Consolidated Election Day, and will have lived in the State of Illinois and in the precinct of residence 30 days prior to the date of the Consolidated Election.

If you are registered but your latest Voter Identification Card does not reflect your current address you must report the changes in writing. If your name has changed, you must re-register. Registration and name changes requires two forms of ID, one with current name and address.

March 27, is the last day for voter registration or transfer with the Election Authority and Deputy Registrars before the Consolidated Election. Online voter registration continues through the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov from March 8 through March 19.

Grace period registration or change of address will begin on March 8 and ends on April 3, only at the Woodford County Voting Center. Use of the privilege requires the applicant to present two forms of ID, one with current name/address, and to vote on the day of application.

Vote by mail applications will be available Jan. 4 through March 30. Ballots will not be mailed any earlier than Feb. 23 and continue through March 30. Ballots must be postmarked or returned by April 6.

Applications for Ballot are available for printable download or online submission at www.woodford-county.org Hover over “Government”. Click on Election and Voting Information. Choose Vote By Mail-Online Application or Vote By Mail-Ballot Application on the left side of the screen. An application can also be requested by calling the Woodford County Clerk’s Office. Ballots will be mailed beginning Feb 23.

Early voting will be conducted at the Woodford County Voting Center, 1833 S. Main, Eureka.

• Feb. 23-24, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Feb. 27-March 3, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 6-10, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 13-17, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 20-24, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 27-29 Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• March 30, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• March 31, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• April 1, Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon

• April 3, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Illinois residents may check their registration online by going to www.elections.il.gov and clicking “Voters” and then clicking “Am I Registered to Vote in Illinois”.

If you have any questions regarding your registration, please consult this office prior to the deadlines, Woodford County Clerk, 115 N. Main, Room 202, Eureka, 309-467-2822.