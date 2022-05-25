Notice to Woodford County voters

EUREKA-All persons may register to vote who are citizens of the United States and will be 18 years of age on or before June 28, General Primary Election Day, and will have lived in the State of Illinois and in the precinct of residence 30 days prior to the date of the General Primary Election Day.

If you are registered but your latest Voter Identification Card does not reflect your current address you must report the changes in writing. If your name has changed, you must re-register. Registration and name changes requires two forms of ID, one with current name and address. May 31, is the last day for voter registration or transfer with the Election Authority and Deputy Registrars before the General Primary Election. Online registration continues through the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov from June 1 through June 12.

Grace period registration or change of address will begin on June 1 and ends on June 27, only within the Woodford County Voting Center. Use of the privilege requires the applicant to present two forms of ID, one with current name/address, and to vote on the day of application.

Vote by mail applications will be available March 30 through June 23. Ballots will not be mailed any earlier than May 19 and continue through June 23. Ballots must be postmarked or returned by June 28.

Applications for Ballot are available for printable download or online submission at www.woodford-county.org Hover over “Government”. Click on Election and Voting Information. Choose Vote By Mail-Online Application, Permanent Vote By Mail-Online Application or Vote By Mail-Ballot Application. An application can also be requested by calling the Woodford County Clerk’s Office. Ballots will be mailed beginning May 19, 2022.

Early voting will be conducted at the Woodford County Voting Center, 1833 S. Main, Eureka.

• May 31-June 3, Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 6-10, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 13-17, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 20-22, Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 23, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• June 24, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• June 25, Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon

• June 27, Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Illinois residents may check their registration online by going to www.elections.il.gov and clicking “Voters” and then clicking “Am I Registered to Vote in Illinois”.

If you have any questions regarding your registration, please consult this office prior to the deadlines.

