North Dakota State grinds Southern Illinois for 38-7 FCS playoff win

Quarterback Cam Miller ran for two scores, TaMerik Williams tallied 112 yards rushing and two scoring runs and second-seeded North Dakota State was never threatened in a 38-7 win on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Fargo, N.D.

The Bison advance to play No. 7-seed East Tennessee State.

North Dakota State (11-1) established a 10-0 lead through one quarter when Miller ran it in from the 9-yard line to complete a nine-play, 83-yard drive. Jake Reinholz then kicked a 20-yard field goal with 1:58 left.

Nic Baker threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir six seconds into the second and the Salukis (8-5) were within three. But the Bison established two sustained scoring drives that broke Southern Illinois' will.

The Bison used 13 plays to go 65 yards and Williams' 1-yard plunge with 7:45 before halftime made it 17-7. Following the Salukis' three-and-out that generated no yardage, North Dakota then stomped out 11 plays in 63 yards and made it 24-7 when Miller ran it in from the 5 at the two-minute warning.

Baker threw for 220 yards.

James Madison rolls

At Harrisonburg, Va., Cole Johnson passed for five touchdowns, ran for a sixth and James Madison scored 17 points after three takeaways in the last three minutes of the first half to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

The third-seeded Dukes (11-1), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, take on No. 5-ranked and sixth-seeded Montana in the quarterfinals Dec. 10-11. The NCAA Selection Committee was to meet Saturday night to set the date.

Saturday's game, played before 11,743 at Bridgeforth Stadium, hinged upon a 17-point surge in about the last 170 seconds of the first half.

Before: The contest was a fairly tight 21-13 late in the second quarter.

After: James Madison went into halftime ahead 38-13 after three turnovers — a Cole Kelley fumble and two interceptions — led to two one-play touchdown drives and an Ethan Ratke 25-yard field goal.

Sam Houston holds on

At Huntsville, Texas, Ramon Jefferson rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Eric Schmid accounted for the game-winning score and defending national champion Sam Houston (11-0) fended off Incarnate Word 49-42 with a last-gasp goal-line tackle.

Incarnate Word (10-3), playing its first football game in December, gave the defending national champions all they could handle, with quarterback Cameron Ward throwing for 481 yards and five touchdowns — two in the fourth quarter.

Ward led the Cardinals 71 yards on their final possession, charging toward the goal line on a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line and landing just short when he was tackled and ruled down at the 1 before he was able to stretch the ball past the line.

East Tennessee rallies

At Johnson City, Tenn., Tyler Riddell found Nate Adkins on a crossing route in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion with 35 seconds to play to give seventh-seeded East Tennessee State a shocking 32-31 win over Kennesaw State.

Riddell threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Will Huzzie with 1:28 to play and Tim Stayskal recovered an onside kick on the Kennesaw 48. It took the Buccaneers 5 plays to score; a 4-yard pass from Riddell to Quay Holmes.

ETSU coach Randy Sanders didn't hesitate in the decision to go for the win.

Riddell was 22 of 35 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Holmes had seven receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns and the Southern Conference Offensive MVP ran 13 times for 87 yards with a touchdown.

Jonathan Murphy came off the bench to throw for two touchdowns and run for two and Kennesaw State (11-2) was up 31-17 after a field goal with 5:02 to play.

Montana claims shootout

On Friday night in Missoula, Mont., Cam Humphrey threw three touchdown passes, including a pair to Samuel Akem in the second half, and No. 6 seed Montana beat Eastern Washington 50-35.

Montana (10-2), a two-time FCS champion making its record 25th playoff appearance, advances to its 14th quarterfinals and second in the last three years.

Kevin Macias kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Grizzlies and then Montana's Gavin Robertson and Robby Hauck had tackles on back-to-back plays that were both reviewed but neither were ultimately determined to be targeting before Eastern Washington (10-3) lined up to go for it on fourth-and-2 near midfield field.

After a false start by the Eagles, Ryan Tirrell blocked a punt that was recovered at the 17 by Levi Janacaro. Four plays later, Junior Bergen scored on a 5-yard run to trim the Grizzlies' deficit to 21-20 midway through the third quarter.

Eric Barriere completed 47 of 80 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns with a fumble — that turned into a Montana touchdown and gave the Grizzlies a three-score lead late in the third quarter — and an interception, a 55-yard pick-6 by Justin Ford that made it 57-35 with 2:08 to play.

Villanova advances

Justin Covington ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Villanova held off Holy Cross 21-16 on Friday in Philadelphia.

Villanova (10-2), ranked sixth in the latest FCS coaches poll, took the lead early in second quarter after an interception by Ethan Potter gave the Wildcats the ball at the Holy Cross 43-yard line. Jalen Jackson ran for 10 yards, then caught a pass from Daniel Smith for a 30-yard gain to the Crusaders' 3. Covington had a 2-yard TD run on fourth down for a 7-0 lead at the 11:20 mark.

The Wildcats stretched their lead to 14-0 with a 10-play, 79-yard drive that ended with Covington's 7-yard TD run. Smith set up Covington's scoring run with a 24-yard completion to Qadir Ismail on third-and-14 on the previous play.

No. 24 Holy Cross (10-3) pulled within 14-10 in the third quarter. The Crusaders took the opening kickoff and marched 68 yards in 12 plays, ending with Jordan Fuller's 7-yard TD toss to Sean Morris to make it 14-7.

