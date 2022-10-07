Normal West wins final relay, but Normal Community takes trophy in Girls Intercity Swimming & Diving Meet

NORMAL — Heading into Thursday's final event in the Girls Intercity Swimming & Diving Meet, Normal Community held a three-point lead over rival Normal West.

West head coach Dawn Fudge juggled her relays earlier trying to stack the 400-yard relay at the end. So when the host Wildcats swam a season-best 3 minutes, 53.13 seconds and took first, it seemed the strategy worked to perfection.

Well, not quite.

NCHS piled up 62 points for taking a couple other places in the relay that negated the Wildcats' winning effort. The Iron finished with 541 points to claim its second straight title, with West 25 behind in second.

"The girls swam and raced before than I have seen them all season," said NCHS head coach Heather Budak. "They worked together as a team and knew they needed to move up in spots in every race, and they all did.

"They've not done this all year long. This is the first time they've shown me their will to work together and their real desire to win."

Sophomore Kenna Malinowski, who won two individual events and was part of two winning relays, was glad to see their efforts rewarded.

"We work hard in practice every day," said Malinowski. "Even in the mornings, we get up and go to practice."

Malinowski swam season bests in capturing the 50 freestyle (23.60) and 100 freestyle (52.16). But she gave her teammates credit.

"Definitely the team's energy was a factor in that," she said.

Joining Malinowski as individual double winners were U High's Mara Walker and Bloomington's Allison Straub.

Walker took wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke (1:00.45). Straub was victorious in the 200 individual medley (2:13.01) and 100 butterfly (59.29).

The meet's most exciting finish was in the longest race. NCHS' Ava Johnson and West's Erin Jenkins were close throughout the 500 freestyle. Johnson held off Jenkins' closing kick down the stretch to win by .33 seconds in 5:34.82.

The Iron also captured the 200 medley (1:55.73) and the 200 freestyle (1:42.31) relays. Malinowski, Meghan Kilcoin and Nina Osborne were on both relays, with Avani Rai joining them on the 200 medley relay and Piper Lowder on the 200 freestyle relay.

West got individual victories from standout senior diver Marnie Howard (235.65 points) and Claire Malinowski, who is Kenna's cousin, in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.39).

"We had some best times which I didn't even expect," said Fudge. "We've been training hard. We're looking forward to sectional (on Oct. 29) to see where everyone is at. When they're rested and tapered, you never know."

West senior Sophie Lampert was part of the Wildcats' 400 relay along with Jenkins, Chloe Crader and Maddie Rankin.

"Erin, Maddie, Chloe and I all huddled and said, "OK, let's get our heads straight. Some of us haven't swum our best times this meet, but this is what it comes down to,'" said Lampert. "We all came together. Erin and I are seniors, this is the last time racing for Intercity, so let's go and kick butt and swim our hearts out. It was a really good race for all of us."

The Wildcats were "a little disappointed" not winning the meet, according to Lampert.

"Even though we were that close we know we're capable of doing it. It's just sometimes fluke things happen," she said. "We practice our hearts out. It's frustrating in meets, but I know in the end we'll be able to pull it together when conference and sectional come around."

U High took third with 415 points, followed by BHS (345), Central Catholic (209) and Cornerstone Christian (74).