No scoring allowed; Washington pushes past Bartonville Limestone 45-0

No need for worry, Washington's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 45-0 shutout of Bartonville Limestone on September 10 in Illinois football.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Panthers' offense thundered to a 37-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.
Washington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Washington faced off against Highland and Bartonville Limestone took on Mt Zion on August 27 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
