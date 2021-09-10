No scoring allowed; Washington pushes past Bartonville Limestone 45-0

No need for worry, Washington's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 45-0 shutout of Bartonville Limestone on September 10 in Illinois football.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Panthers' offense thundered to a 37-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

Washington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

