 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed; Effingham pushes past Charleston 42-0

  • Updated
  • 0

Effingham unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Charleston in a 42-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Flaming Hearts stomped on in front of the Trojans 21-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Effingham fought to a 7-0 halftime margin at Charleston's expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Recently on August 27 , Effingham squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News