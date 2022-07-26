NO HEADLINE

Maple Lawn Homes celebrated their 100 years anniversary with a Centennial Celebration last Friday evening with a gathering of a room full of people from all walks of life, sitting around tables, sharing memories and stories from years of happenings at the Home.

On Saturday, at their Open House, for two hours they had a steady stream of visitors coming through to chat with hosts at 17 different displays highlighting the 10 administrations and seven special interest tables.

In the afternoon, on the Maple Lawn Campus, four different tours were led featuring Maple Lawn today for their visiting guests.

Maple Lawn Health Center’s longtime, former Activity Director, Karlita Sloter, expressed her deep disappointment that she was unable to join the activities. However, she wrote an appreciation to Mary for her invaluable contributions during her many years working in the Activity Department at Maple Lawn.

From Karlita:

“Mary joined the Activity Department of Maple Lawn Health Center in 1985. She was filled with love for senior citizens and knew how important their lives were. She focused on activities that enhanced what skills/interests they still had. She planned parties, did 1-1 visits offering hugs, smiles, and laughter…

She documented many activities by taking pictures and the Activity Department never failed to pass state inspections. She enjoyed taking residents out on trips such as Ladies Breakfast Outings, picnics, watching parades etc. She helped move the piano, popped corn for parties and helped plan large activities such as Mother's Day Tea, Father's Day Coffee, Grandparents Day to encourage families to visit. She did all of this and more with a smile on her face and love in her heart.

There are no words that can express my gratitude for all you have done. You have touched so many lives from the elderly to children at Noah’s Ark Children’s Center and staff. Thank you for your friendship and love you have freely bestowed to all.”