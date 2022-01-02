 Skip to main content
BIG TEN

No. 10 Michigan State rallies to beat Northwestern 73-67

  • 0

Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and No. 10 Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern on Sunday at Evanston.

Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) won their seventh straight.

Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).

Northwestern beat then No. 4 Michigan State 79-65 at Welsh-Ryan Arena last season. The Wildcats led virtually the entire first half and had a 31-18 advantage following a Nance basket with just over three minutes left before the break.

The Wildcats led 33-26 at halftime after holding Michigan State to 9-for-27 shooting, including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers, in the first half.

The Spartans picked up the pace at the start of the second half, putting together eight straight points — capped by a short jumper by Brown — to grab a 36-35 lead with 17 minutes. It was MSU's first lead since the opening minutes of the first half.

Penn State prevails

Jalen Pickett scored 15 points and Myles Dread shot 4 of 5 — all from 3-point range — and finished with 12 points to help Penn State beat Indiana 61-58 at University Park. Pa.

Sam Sessoms scored all 10 of his points in the second half for Penn State (6-5, 2-1).

Seth Lundy, who went into the game averaging a team-high 14.7 points this season, finished with eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. He grabbed a career-high tying 10 rebounds, two steals and a block with just one turnover in 32 minutes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half for Indiana (10-3, 1-2). Race Thompson added nine points and 10 rebounds.

