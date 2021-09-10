Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op imposes its will on Argenta-Oreana 38-14

Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Argenta-Oreana with an all-around effort during this 38-14 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.
In recent action on August 27, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Tremont on August 27 at Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op jumped on top over Argenta-Oreana 38-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
The first quarter gave Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op a 22-14 lead over Argenta-Oreana.
