Kimberlee A. Burton, the mother of missing 7-month-old Zaraz V. Walker, was formally charged Friday with concealing the baby's death.
The Bloomington Police Department announced Thursday morning that a Bloomington mother whose baby disappeared earlier this month is charged with concealing a death.
A Bloomington man is accused of pushing a confidential police informant down his stairs and not letting him leave amid a controlled buy transaction for cannabis.
COVID-19 isn't gone, but Illinois health officials say numbers have dropped low enough to warrant lifting the state's mask mandate for most indoor public places.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Looking a layer even deeper, there was perhaps no collection of downstate communities harder hit than college towns, particularly those where "directional" universities are located.
A U.S. flag billowing 50 feet high just off Interstate 74 acted as a beacon Tuesday afternoon, bringing together Central Illinoisans in support of a convoy of truckers calling for an end to COVID-related mandates.
A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.
An Illinois State Police trooper needed medical treatment after their squad was hit early Saturday morning in Bloomington.
Underwood’s response to poor officiating was to embarrass himself. A guy in his late 50s making millions of dollars reverted to his terrible twos. The worst part? It worked.