BELLEVILLE — The beginning of the 2023-24 school year is just around the corner, and children must be up to date on their vaccines to enter Illinois public school classrooms.

Cases of measles have been reported in the U.S. this year, and more than 30 chickenpox cases had been reported in Illinois as of February, according to a report from the Jacksonville Journal-Courier.

Measles can cause "serious health complications," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the disease is highly contagious.

About 1 in 5 U.S. residents who contract measles require hospitalization, the CDC reports, and between 1 and 3 out of 1,000 people who get measles die, even after receiving medical care.

Two doses of the vaccine that protects against measles, mumps and rubella are roughly 97% effective at preventing measles, according to the CDC, and one dose is 93% effective.

"Vaccinations remain one of our greatest public health achievements," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in an Aug. 4 statement. "Vaccines have resulted in the eradication of smallpox, the near elimination of polio, and decreased levels of many infectious diseases across the United States and world. As a pediatrician, I encourage parents to place routine children's vaccines at the top of their back-to-school checklists. Don't wait, get your kids up-to-date!"

Here's what to know about vaccine requirements in public schools in Illinois.

What vaccines are required in Illinois public schools?

Pre-K programs, child care, preschool:

— Three doses of the diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis vaccine by 1 year old, one additional dose by second birthday

— Two doses of the polio vaccine by 1 year old, one additional dose by second birthday. Three doses for children 24 months or older, appropriately spaced.

— One dose of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine on or after first birthday

— Three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine, spacing requirements apply

— Hib vaccination

— PCV vaccine

— One dose of the varicella vaccine (chickenpox) on or after first birthday

Kindergarten or first grade (entry into school):

— "Four or more doses of Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTP or DTaP) vaccine with the last dose being a booster and having been received on or after the 4th birthday," per state guidelines. Children age 7 or older should follow the catch-up schedule.

— Any child entering kindergarten must have proof of a four-dose booster series for the polio vaccine, with the last dose on or after their fourth birthday.

Grade school:

— The same four-dose DTP requirement applies from kindergarten to sixth grade. From seventh to 12th grade, three or more doses of the polio vaccine with the last dose on or after the fourth birthday are required.

— From kindergarten through 12th grade, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are required.

— Students entering sixth grade to 12th grade need three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine, spaced out.

— Two doses of the chickenpox vaccine are required for all grade levels, with the first dose on or after the first birthday and the second dose at least 28 days later.

— Students entering sixth to 11th grade must receive one dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine on or after their 11th birthday.

— Students entering 12th grade must receive two doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine, with the second dose administered on or after their 16th birthday and at least eight weeks after the first dose, the state health department says. The second dose is not required if the first dose is administered on or after the child's 16th birthday.

Additional requirements may apply, including catch-up schedules and certain exceptions. For more details, including information about required intervals between vaccinations and minimum ages, check the IDPH's 2023-24 vaccine schedule.

"The CDC has not yet released its recommendations for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for this fall," according to the IDPH. As such, the vaccine is not included in the state's public school requirements.

The state health department will provide free vaccines, dental exams and physicals to children at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this year. Immunizations and physicals will be offered Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, while dental exams will be available Aug. 15 and Aug. 18. Insurance is not required to receive vaccines or physicals at the fair.

