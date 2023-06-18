Rain in much of Illinois Sunday, but more activity in the southern part of the state. Isolated flooding could occur. Showers and storms still in the forecast Monday as well. See when and where rain is most likely for both days in our weather update video.
Local Weather
Matt Holiner
Chief Meteorologist
Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.
