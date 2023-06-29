INDIANAPOLIS — Strong storms packing winds gusting as high as 70 mph buffeted Indiana and Illinois on Thursday, cutting power to more than 400,000 customers at times.
The storms toppled semitrailers on highways and blew tree limbs into power lines and onto houses and cars, causing sporadic damage, news outlets reported.
The National Weather Service said it measured a 70 mph wind gust near Indianapolis International Airport at 3:47 p.m. EDT.
Shortly before 6 pm EDT, Ameren Illinois reported more than 175,000 customers without service, Duke Energy tallied more than 147,000 customers in central and southern Indiana in the dark, AES Indiana said more than 49,000 customers in the Indianapolis area had no power, and City Water, Light and Power in Springfield, Illinois, tallied more than 34,000 customers without service.
Tuesday was another rough day for New York City area travelers amid lingering storms in the area. Josh Einiger has more on the growing nightmare.
Photos: Tornado collapses northern Illinois theater roof
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators respond to the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Investigators look over the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Authorities work the scene at the Apollo Theatre after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries during a concert, late Friday, March 31, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rubble is seen near the Apollo Theatre, early Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a severe spring storm caused damage and injuries late Friday, in Belvidere, Ill.
MATT MARTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A vehicle is crushed under the roof of the Apollo Theatre where it collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue. Responders also rescued someone from an elevator and had to deal with downed power lines outside the theater.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A house is damaged by fallen trees on West Hurlbut Avenue near where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Debris is strewn around stores at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bricks litter the sidewalk at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle, center, surveys damage in the area of the Apollo Theatre where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Chief Schadle said 260 people were in the venue for a concert.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
The marquee of the Apollo Theatre is down at the scene where the roof of the theatre collapsed during a tornado Friday evening, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue for a concert.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A worker inspects the collapsed marquee at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Crew members work to clean up debris at the scene where the roof of the Apollo Theatre collapsed during a tornado Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Belvidere, Ill. Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said 260 people were in the venue.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!