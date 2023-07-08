BELLEVILLE — If you sign up for telephone service in southern Illinois, don't be surprised if your new phone number doesn't begin with the traditional 618 area code.

As of Friday, July 7, a new 730 area code has become part of the region's identity because the phone companies are running out of new numbers, the Illinois Commerce Commission has said.

Both the 618 area code and 730 area code will coincide in the southern Illinois region. The ICC approved the new area code "overlay" in December.

Here are some things the Commerce Commission says telephone customers should know about the new area code's implementation:

—Current area code phone numbers will not change;

—The overlay will not affect prices of calls, coverage area or other rates and services;

—Local calls will continue to be local calls;

—Customers receiving the 730 area code will be required to dial 10 digits including the area code and phone number;

—911 and 988, along with 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811, can still be dialed by customers if those are currently available in their community.

All services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 730 area code as a valid area code, the ICC said in a release. That includes stored telephone numbers in contact lists on wireless and cordless phones, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and other similar equipment.

Customers who use services such as websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags should include the area code.

More information can be found online at www.icc.illinois.gov/programs/Area-Codes.

