CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is hoping to make a big splash with a $250 million overhaul it's describing as the "most significant physical transformation of its lakeside home in recent history."

The aquarium at 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's Museum Campus is looking to reimage its galleries "with new immersive, bilingual, and science-rich exhibits, an enhanced accessible and more seamless entry experience, greater space for conservation science research labs and modernized animal husbandry infrastructure, and robust investments in spaces and programs for environmental learning." It aims to complete the work by 2027.

"We know that when people can truly connect with animals, it motivates an emotional, empathetic response that shifts attitudes and fosters a personal sense of responsibility for local waters, global oceans, and wildlife," said Bridget Coughlin, President and CEO at Shedd Aquarium. "People cannot care about something they do not know or understand, and it is only when we care about something, we are motivated to act — to love it, to protect it, to save it. In this age of increased urbanization and disconnection from nature, there is greater urgency to ensure more resilient, sustainable, and thriving communities and ecosystems for the future. As such, greater opportunity must exist to nurture care and understanding for our shared blue planet. Shedd Aquarium's experience evolution aims to do just that."

The transformation will change the geography-based layout to focus instead on animal biology, behaviors and biodiversity. The new exhibits will give visitors the sense of being underwater, letting them get closer to the aquatic animals. Pathways will be friendlier to guests with strollers or wheelchairs.

Guests will be able to look through high-powered microscopes at what lives in local waters, find out what kelp tastes like and observe how hagfish use slime to protect themselves.

The Shedd Aquarium will for instance turn the North Gallery into an immersive tunnel exhibit. It will be home to spotted eagle rays and the rescued green sea turtle Nickle who will have twice the water and twice the space to swim around in.

The $250 million overhaul accounts for about half of the $500 million Centennial Commitment, an eight-year comprehensive strategic plan "aimed at ensuring a more equitable, sustainable, and thriving future for people and aquatic life."

Shedd will remain open during the construction, which will take four years to complete. New galleries and programs will open on a rolling basis.

"For nearly a century, Shedd Aquarium has drawn visitors of all ages to the Land of Lincoln thanks to their state-of-the-art exhibits and nation-leading educational opportunities," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "This latest transformation won't just accelerate climate action leadership and environmental protection throughout our state—it will also generate significant economic impact, job creation and tourism revenues. I congratulate Shedd Aquarium on this milestone and look forward to visiting the aquarium over the next several years to witness their evolution firsthand."

