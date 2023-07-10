SPRINGFIELD — United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has made four separate disaster declarations covering swaths of downstate Illinois impacted by extreme weather the past several months.

The designation, typically requested by the governor of a state, is issued if a 30% production loss of at least one crop occurred from a natural disaster. It allows the USDA's Farm Service Agency to issue emergency loans to farmers in primary and contiguous counties covered under the declaration.

The first designation is for damage that occurred during the March 31 tornado outbreak. The primary counties covered are Bureau, Clark and Crawford. The contiguous counties are Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, Henry, Jasper, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Marshall, Putnam, Richland, Stark and Whiteside.

The second is for damage that occurred as a result of an EF-3 tornado in Fulton County on April 4. Contiguous counties also covered under the declaration are Knox, Mason, McDonough, Peoria, Schuyler, Tazewell and Warren.

The third is for the tornados and high winds that occurred March 31 through April 5. The primary counties are Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Sangamon. Contiguous counties are Bureau, Cass, Christian, Henderson, Knox, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Stark, Warren, Whiteside.

The fourth is four the drought that has impact portions of the state this spring. The primary county is Randolph and contiguous counties are Jackson, Monroe, Perry, St. Clair and Washington.

Adams, Calhoun, Hancock and Pike counties were included in a previous drought designation as contiguous counties included in a Missouri disaster designation.

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months to apply for the emergency loans. Those eligible should contact their local USDA Service Center to ask questions or file a claim.

States with the most severe summer weather States with the most severe summer weather #51. Delaware #50. Oregon #49. Rhode Island #48. Alabama #47. Washington DC #46. South Carolina #45. New Jersey #44. Georgia #43. Maine #42. Florida #41. Hawaii #40. Maryland #39. Pennsylvania #38. Massachusetts #37. New York #36. Kentucky #35. Indiana #34. Arkansas #33. Virginia #32. Connecticut #31. Idaho #30. Ohio #29. Oklahoma #28. Montana #27. Kansas #26. Mississippi #25. New Hampshire #24. Nevada #23. Arizona #22. Minnesota #21. North Carolina #20. Illinois #19. New Mexico #18. Utah #17. Tennessee #16. Missouri #15. Alaska #14. California #13. Vermont #12. Washington #11. Wisconsin #10. Wyoming #9. West Virginia #8. South Dakota #7. Iowa #6. Nebraska #5. Colorado #4. North Dakota #3. Michigan #2. Texas #1. Louisiana