SALEM — An autopsy shows a bacterial infection and other factors caused the death of a 3-year-old girl on a bus carrying immigrants from Texas to Chicago last month, an Illinois coroner said Thursday.
The bacterial infection and aspiration pneumonia along with diarrhea and vomiting led to electrolyte problems, swelling of the brain and eventually the Aug. 10 death of Jismary Alejandra Barboza González, Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon said.
Her extremely low weight and length for her age were contributing factors in her death, he said.
The child reportedly began experiencing mild symptoms and feeling ill as the family boarded the bus in Brownsville, Texas, Cannon said. At that point, she had only a low-grade fever and was allowed to board the bus.
During the trip, her symptoms worsened and developed into vomiting, diarrhea, a lack of appetite and dehydration, Cannon said. She was given electrolyte drinks and registered a temperature of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit. Further into the trip, the child's condition worsened, and she began having difficulty breathing.
The bus was part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's program begun last year of sending migrants crossing into the state to Democratic-led cities across the country.
The child's great-aunt, Gisela Gonzalez, said the family set out for the United States in May from their home in Colombia, where Jismary was born.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
