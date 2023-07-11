SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Community College Board announced it will pick up the cost for state residents to earn a State of Illinois High School Diploma.

Over 1.2 million Illinoisans don't have a high school diploma, according to a news release from ICCB. The state grant funding can be used in the form of a discount code, ILSAVE, to take the tests free of charge.

Those who are interested can go to freegedil.org to access the testing site.

The GED test is administered by a third-party company. The cost of the test without the code is $144.

Illinois residents have until Sept. 30 to use to use the code to take the exam for free.