SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair kicks off in Springfield on Thursday showcasing carnival rides, horse races, livestock shows, live music and a perennial favorite, the “Butter Cow.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K., were on hand for the unveiling of the Butter Cow sculpture Wednesday afternoon. Last year, the creamy, yellow-white spectacle was estimated to weigh between 650 and 700 pounds. A fixture at the fair since 1922, the cow celebrates Illinois dairy farmers.

The theme of this year’s fair is “Harvest the Fun,” touting some of the multimillion-dollar construction improvements made to the fairgrounds in the last four years.

Those include an $8.6 million renovation of the fair’s multipurpose arena and an ongoing rehab of the 122-year-old Coliseum, a three-story, oval-shaped amphitheater that houses a show ring for horses.

Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II said that renovations still to come for the Coliseum are a new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system that will make the historic building suitable for year-round use. In addition, two elevators will be added to make it compliant with the federal American with Disabilities Act standards.

“I know we’re in an instant gratification society and, you know, a lot of people want things done yesterday,” Costello said during a news conference about the fair last week. “Construction and progress is incremental.”

Musical acts at this year’s fair range from rap superstars Nelly and Ja Rule to classic rock legends the Doobie Brothers and Champaign’s very own, REO Speedwagon.

Other attractions at the fairgrounds include a rodeo and a slew of motor sport competitions like a monster truck show, truck and tractor pulling and a demolition derby. Harness racing is scheduled over five days.

The fair will host “sunflower hours” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for people with special needs who will be able to enjoy certain events without the bright lights and loud sounds that could aggravate the senses, according to state fair manager Rebecca Clark.

Food offerings will run the gamut, from pizza to BBQ ribs, with one stand, The Vose Korndog stand, figuring to be an essential stop for many fairgoers. Its owner, Bob Vose, known as the “Korndog King,” who served on the Springfield City Council for many years, died earlier this year.

Also on the menu is copi, the rebranded name for Asian carp, which will be served up in nuggets, sliders, rangoons and empanadas.

State officials also said there will be designated “theme days” that include free admission for first responders, health care workers, veterans and their families and seniors.

Elected officials will gather for annual pep-rally-type events on the fairgrounds with Pritzker and other Democrats congregating next Wednesday for Governor’s Day, and the state’s top GOP politicians gathering the next day for Republican Day.

The fair runs from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 20, and tickets for the musical acts can be purchased at the fairgrounds or ticketmaster.com.

Normal admission to the fair will be $5 to $10, with anyone under 12 getting in for free. Parking will be $5. Anyone who pays for parking on the fairgrounds Thursday will receive a voucher for free parking to be redeemed on either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

For more information about this year’s fair, visit statefair.illinois.gov.

