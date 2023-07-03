SPRINGFIELD — Damage caused by recent severe weather prompted the Illinois State Fair to extend its livestock entry deadline to Friday, July 7, organizers said Monday.

Rules initially allowed entries to be postmarked by July 3 because the original deadline, July 1, fell on a Saturday. Fair organizers on Monday announced the extension allowing entries to be postmarked by July 7.

The change was made because the recent severe weather left many areas of the state without power — including several post offices.

In addition to mailing livestock entry forms, exhibitors can drop their forms off in the entry drop box at the Emerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

The Illinois State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 10-20.

Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2009 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2005 State Fair 2004 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2006 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2018 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2021 State Fair 2021 State Fair