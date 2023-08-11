CHICAGO — The famous Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is giving out some statewide love.
In a promotion they're calling "Night Dives," the aquarium is giving free admission to Illinois residents from 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays until the end of August.
Tickets are only available online and must be purchased in advance. There are no tickets being sold at the door. A $3 transaction fee will be applied to each ticket purchased.
