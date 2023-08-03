JACKSONVILLE — Illinois is reopening a program to help working-class families and those in under-represented communities become homeowners.

The Opening Doors, or Abriendo Puertas, program provides $6,000 in forgivable assistance that can be used for a down payment or to help cover closing costs.

Funding is being made available through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which is using $20 million in coronavirus recovery money. It will be able to assist about 3,000 homebuyers, according to the housing authority. Applicants must meet certain criteria, but do not have to be first-time homebuyers.

"The path to home ownership can be challenging, but the Illinois Housing Development Authority is committed to tackling the barriers many of our residents face as they build healthy financial futures," Executive Director Kristin Faust said.

Through the program, which is intended to address barriers often faced by underserved populations and people of color in getting a mortgage loan, the state will provide a 30-year mortgage with a competitive fixed interest rate and $6,000 in assistance. Down-payment assistance is forgiven over a five-year period.

Since the program was first launched in December 2020, it has helped more than 8,820 first-time and provided about $53 million in assistance.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said the program helps provide a path to "repair the harm of systemic barriers that have prevented families from achieving the dream of owning a home."

Eligibility is based on a borrower's credit profile, household income and the purchase price of the house.

"Every Illinoisan, no matter their race, economic status, or ZIP code, deserves access to home ownership to build better lives for themselves and their families," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "I couldn't be prouder to announce that my administration has reopened [this] program — giving families who've been locked out of home ownership the resources and support they need to buy a place they can call their own."

