SPRINGFIELD — The application process will begin Oct. 2 for the state's annual Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps families meeting certain guidelines with their utility bills.

About $237 million will be available for assistance with natural gas, propane and electricity bills.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 15 or until all funds are used, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The program "is an important resource for Illinois families and the program improvements will help prioritize families who need the most assistance," Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards said. "Through a program year extension and tiered application periods, the state is providing the resources necessary for reliable access to energy utilities."

Eligible families can apply starting Oct. 2 at helpillinoisfamilies.com, by contacting a participating local agency or by calling 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

The tiered application system will open in October to income-eligible households with seniors age 60 or older, with a documented long-term disability, or with children under age 6.

The process will open Nov. 1 to income-eligible households that are disconnected or facing imminent threat of disconnection and Dec. 1 to all income-eligible households.

Those selected receive a one-time payment made directly to a utility provider on their behalf. Last year, more than 311,000 households received assistance, with an average of more than $1,000 a household.

Income eligibility ranges from a 30-day gross income of $2,430 to single-person households to $6,713 for a family of six.

