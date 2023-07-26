SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging the public to be aware of potential exposure to rabies from infected animals.

Bats are the most common source of rabies in Illinois, especially in July and August, according to a news release from IDPH. Rabies can also be found in raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes.

Twenty-seven rabid bats have been found in 14 Illinois counties so far this year, including five each in Kankakee and Lake counties; four in Cook; and three in McHenry. Rabid bats have also been found in Bureau, Clark, DeKalb, Macon, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Wayne and Will counties.

People can get rabies, a deadly virus that affects the brain and nervous system, after being bitten by an infected animal. It can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person's eyes, nose, mouth or open wound. If someone wakes up to a bat in their room, that is considered exposure even if no bite is found, IDPH said.

Bats' teeth are small, so it can be difficult to determine if you have been bitten by a bat. If you believe you may have been bitten by a rabid animal, you should seek medical treatment immediately.

A bat that is active during the day, found on the ground or unable to fly is likely to be rabid and should not be handled.

To protect pets from rabies, keep dogs and cats up to date on rabies vaccinations. Horses, sheep, cattle and ferrets can also be vaccinated for rabies. If your pet has been exposed to a high-risk animal like a bat, call your veterinarian.

The following tips can help prevent the spread of rabies:

Do not touch, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick wild animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Maintain homes and other buildings so bats cannot get inside. If a bat is in your home, do not release the bat outdoors until after speaking with animal control or public health officials.

After consulting with animal control or public health officials, the bat may need to be captured for rabies testing to determine if you need preventive treatment or if your pet may have been exposed.

Steps to take to capture a bat if animal control is unavailable:

When the bat lands, approach it slowly, while wearing thick gloves, and place a box or coffee can over it.

Slide a piece of cardboard under the container to trap the bat inside.

Tape the cardboard to the container securely and punch small holes in the cardboard so the bat can breathe, and then call animal control.

Do not come into physical contact with a bat.

If the bat is dead, put it in a plastic container and keep it cool while waiting for animal control to pick it up.

Visit dph.illinois.gov for more information.

