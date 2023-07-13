CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris plans three visits to Chicago over the next month for appearances with “key constituencies,” including audiences of Black, Latino, women and young voters, the White House said Thursday.

Harris, the first woman, Black and South Asian to be elected vice president, is scheduled to kick off her travel schedule on Sunday with a visit to the annual Rainbow-PUSH convention, which this year is paying homage to founder Rev. Jesse Jackson and the 35th anniversary of his 1988 presidential run.

The vice president is scheduled to return eight days later for the UnidosUS annual conference, one of the nation’s largest gatherings of Latino leaders. That event is being held at McCormick Place.

Harris is also set for a third visit to Chicago on Aug. 11, where she is scheduled to attend Everytown for Gun Safety Gun Sense University, an annual national gathering of the gun control and anti-gun violence group that includes Moms Demand Action.

The visits mark Harris’ first trips to Chicago since January, when she appeared at an outdoor event on the Southeast Side to promote Calumet River bridge upgrades as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Chicago is scheduled to play host next year to Harris and President Joe Biden for their renomination at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The White House said Harris is embarking on an increased travel schedule with visits to Indiana, Florida and Massachusetts as part of an effort at “ensuring communities and constituencies not only have their voices heard, but that they have a seat at the table in the Biden-Harris administration.”

Harris’ extensive travel this summer also is expected to include fundraising for the presidential reelection ticket.

Biden late last month was in Chicago boosting his reelection campaign as he promoted his economic initiatives as president to build up America’s middle-class and branded the efforts “Bidenomics.” He also raised funds in Chicago for his reelection campaign.

