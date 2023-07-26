SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Tom Bennett's stint in the state legislature's upper chamber will be a short one as the Gibson City Republican announced plans Wednesday to retire upon the completion of his term in 2025.

Bennett, 67, previously served in the Illinois House from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed in January to fill the 53rd Senate District seat vacated by former state Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington.

Barickman was elected to a four-year term, but a special election will be held in 2024 since the vacancy took place with more than 28 months left on the term. Candidates can start collecting signatures for placement on the ballot in early September.

Though he called serving in the legislature "one of the most challenging, amazing and rewarding times" of his life, Bennett said he will not put forward his name for another term.

“The only way I know how to do this job is full-time, often six or seven days-a-week and my family and I have decided that after this term it is time to slow down,” Bennett said, adding that he made the decision now "so the hardworking and fair-minded people I represent are in the best position to elect a new leader.”

Raised on his family farm in Gibson City, Bennett was a junior high school science teacher before serving as an information technology professional at State Farm for 30 years. He retired upon winning his House seat in 2014.

While a reliable conservative vote, Bennett was a self-proclaimed "uniter" who sought common ground when it could be achieved. His record passing legislation in the supemajority Democratic legislature was impressive.

Five bills Bennett sponsored this past session have been signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker or are awaiting the governor's signature.

Among them are are pair of bills meant to address the teacher shortage. House Bill 1468, signed by Pritzker, allows teachers who are receiving retirement benefits to work up to 120 days per school year through 2026 and 100 days after that. House Bill 1488 would reform licensing by waiving the requirement that prospective teachers pass the edTPA standard.

“Today is not the end of my work as a Senator, it is simply the beginning of the sprint to the finish,” Bennett said. “I have a lot of legislative work left to do and a lot of people yet to meet. Because, as I learned from a friend a long time ago: it’s all about the people.”

Senate Minority Leader John Curran, R-Downers Grove, in a statement, pointed out Bennett's "kindness and compassion" along with his legislative skills.

“The accomplishments and impact that he continues to make will be felt throughout the Capitol and the state for many years to come," Curran said.

The Senate district Bennett represents includes all or portions of Bureau, Ford, Iroquois, Grundy, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McLean, Putnam, Tazewell, Will and Woodford counties.

It was not immediately clear who would run for the suddenly-open Senate seat. The House members representing portions of the district are freshmen state Reps. Jason Bunting, R-Emington, and Dennis Tipsword, R-Metamora.

Bennett is the uncle of late former state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who died unexpectedly at 45 last December from complications to a large brain tumor.