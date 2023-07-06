BLOOMINGTON — As Congress prepares to draft its 2023 Farm Bill, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, said crop insurance will continue to serve as a pillar in what could be a trillion-dollar proposal.

Durbin met with area agriculture leaders at the Illinois Farm Bureau on Thursday to discuss their priorities. Although topics like trade promotion were encouraged, Durbin said crop insurance will be a foundation that can move the country forward.

"What the producers are looking for more than anything is a sound policy based on crop insurance for those who are in that field that they can count on in the future," Durbin said. "The crop insurance program for at least two farm bill cycles, maybe more, has been a reliable policy basis in Washington and I'm glad to say that we're going to have it again as the basis for our federal foreign policy."

Durbin added that it's likely this could be nation's first trillion-dollar farm bill.

"When you consider the size of agriculture production across the United States, it's a modest investment in terms of our return, return on the quality and safety of the food that we consume, but also on all of the different elements of farming that are important to the economy," Durbin said.

Durbin was joined by U.S. Rep. Jonathan Jackson of Illinois' First Congressional District, who touted the urban initiatives that could be implemented in the 2023 Farm Bill that would educate children on how essential farming is.

"Unfortunately, we've gone too far away from people in the urban market understanding where the food comes from," Jackson said.

Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert said crop insurance is very important to the bureau's members, as it will allow farmers to recuperate some of their input costs when faced with certain challenges.

He also stressed the importance of nutrition assistance programs, which provide for school lunch programs and ensure rural families have access to quality food.

