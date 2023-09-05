SPRINGFIELD — Republican Desi Anderson announced Tuesday that she will seek her party's nomination to challenge freshman state Rep. Sharon Chung, D-Bloomington, in 2024.

It will be the second bite of the state legislative apple for the Carlock Republican after she ran unsuccessfully against state Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria in 2022, losing 58% to 42%.

In a statement, Anderson, 36, said she decided to mount a second campaign because of her belief that Illinois is moving "in the wrong direction."

"Unfortunately, Springfield has gone away from the common sense, freedom focused solutions that so many of our neighbors believe in, and want to see reflected in their government," Anderson said. "Instead, out of touch lawmakers fail to consider the working families, farmers, and future generations when voting on legislation significant to our livelihood."

"I am ready to put in the time and energy to get Illinois back on track, create a prosperous future for our kids, and put Illinois families at the forefront," she said.

Anderson is a native of Bulgaria. She is a former intern for former U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and owns The Hesed House Venue in Heyworth, together with her husband, Nick.

This time, if she secures the GOP nomination, it would likely set up a matchup with Chung, 45, the first Korean American ever elected to serve in the Illinois House. Chung is expected to run for reelection but hasn't officially announced.

The 91st House District stretches from the urban core of Bloomington-Normal to the Peoria suburbs, picking up portions of rural McLean, Tazewell and Woodford counties in between.

In 2022, Chung defeated Normal Town Council member Scott Preston by 4.5 percentage points. However, Democratic Party performance in the district was decidedly mixed, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Comptroller Susana Mendoza carrying it by small margins and Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Attorney General Kwame Raoul losing in the district.

With that, the seat could present a rare pickup opportunity for Republicans, who face the daunting task of defending seven seats in House districts Pritzker carried in 2022. They are also at a significant financial disadvantage.

Chung had $41,807 cash on hand as of the end of June, according to the most recent campaign finance report. Anderson had $7,116 in the bank.

No other candidates have yet announced plans to run in the 91st House District. Democrats hold a 78-40 advantage in the House over Republicans.

Tuesday was the first day candidates could circulate petitions for placement on the March 19, 2024 primary ballot.

Election advantages due to district mapping