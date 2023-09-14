SPRINGFIELD — Trip Venturella was living in Norway last July when he created a now-famous Twitter account celebrating "The Great Khan" of a faraway land.

Illinois is that faraway land. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is that Khan. And Venturella's account on Twitter (or X, as the social media site is now known) is @Nomads4Pritzker — "Nomadic Warriors for Pritzker."

The bio says it all: "We are nomadic warriors united by one dream — by the will of Tengri, we will anoint JB Pritzker the Khagan of America."

(Time for a few quick definitions: A khan is a medieval sovereign of China and ruler over the Turkish, Tatar, and Mongol tribes. Tengri is a term used for the primary chief deity of early Turkic and Mongolic peoples. And Khagan refers to an imperial rank, similar in status to an emperor.)

Venturella's account, which has about 11,500 followers, stands out among a crowd of other Pritzker-friendly social media content for its unique voice and memes depicting the governor of the nation's sixth-largest state as "The Great Khan."

"I think that some of the process has been creating a certain voice for the account that is almost a character," Venturella, 33, told me in an interview earlier this month. "It's almost like if you took a 13th century Mongol warrior and you dropped him through a time portal into Illinois of 2023 and he decided that J.B. Pritzker was his khan, how would he speak? How would he react? How will he feel? And so that's, I guess, the key to keeping the brand."

Those less terminally online than political junkies and journalists might be confused without the proper context. So to explain a little: Pritzker has become a favorite of some on Twitter for his progressive policy positions, the possibility that he may one day run for president and, dare I say, his "memeable" personality.

The Twitter accounts sprang up and spread like wildfire, starting with "Socialists for Pritzker" (@PritzkerForPrez), which now has more than 14,500 followers. Another with more than 1,000 followers is "Frat Bros for Pritzker" (@frats4pritzker); several others have hundreds of followers.

Journalist David Weigel, writing for The Washington Post, first documented this "Pritzker Pals" phenomenon in early July 2022, writing that "they want to meme ... Pritzker into the White House."

Pritzker's political team confirmed it has no affiliation with those running the accounts.

It's the kind of organic appeal those working for an elected official can only dream of, especially when that official has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate.

Venturella, a self-described political junkie, read Weigel's article and wanted in on the action.

After all, he was one month away from moving to Champaign from Norway. And he was familiar with Pritzker, who he described as "a really great governor of Illinois," though quickly acknowledging that "that's not a high bar." He added that Pritzker was "definitely making a name for himself" nationally.

"And I was like, 'OK, what is the ideology that is going to be so far out there that no one has taken it yet?' Because there was pretty much every other political ideology. And so I created Nomadic Warriors," he said.

This fit with Venturella's love of Central Asian history. He is trained as a playwright and works as a copywriter for an advertising agency. This background, he said, helps him keep his content fresh and his followers interested.

In one tweet last October, the account stated, "we will meme JB Pritzker on to the throne of a mighty Khanate that spans from Alaska to the Gulf of Mexico." (Khanate is defined as "the state or jurisdiction of a khan.")

The image accompanying that text depicts Pritzker with lasers coming out of his eyes wielding a sword on horseback. Chicago is deemed the "summer capital" and Springfield the "winter capital" of this hypothetical khanate that encompasses the United States.

Other tweets have included "battle plans" to take surrounding Midwestern states, though it already claims Indiana as "the rightful territory of Illinois."

Venturella has even created a website selling merchandise, mostly T-shirts and coffee mugs, with the exaggerated depiction of Pritzker. He estimates that about 150 orders have been received since he launched it las year.

None of it, of course would be possible without Pritzker himself, who has generated organic appeal with a certain subset of left-leaning, very online voters that has fueled the popularity of accounts like Venturella's.

"I think that he's a governor who has actually delivered on the things that he said he was going to, which is something that I think is really admirable," Venturella told me. "And as I alluded to, Illinois doesn't really have a high bar as far as governors. I mean, look at (Bruce) Rauner. Look at, my God, (Rod) Blagojevich."

"All of these governors tend to really put the state in not a great light," he continued. "So I think someone who's actually balancing the budget and helping support abortion rights and actually doing all of these things is like, 'wow, this is very, this is very impressive.'"

Venturella said that he believes Pritzker is "very aware of his left flank."

"I mean, he's not afraid to take a stand," Venturella said. "So I think that that then feeds into the sort of exaggerated portrayal of him as a conqueror of epic proportions because it sort of has a little bit of that ring of truth to it."

The account is by all accounts silly and a bit histrionic.

But hey, they do say that Twitter isn't real life, right? So in that context, such a sensationalist depiction of a Midwestern governor with political views well within the Democratic mainstream makes sense.

Everyone's in on the joke, even the man at the center of all the memes.

Pritzker called Venturella a few days after the 2022 election to thank him for his unsolicited support during the campaign.

"I definitely tried to encourage him to make some battle plans," Venturella said.

