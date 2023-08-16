SPRINGFIELD — With Chicago set to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention in less than a year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday declared the state “a beacon lighting the path for national success” for the party.

The governor and other top Democrats were gathered in Springfield for Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. Festivities kicked off in the morning with the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association's Brunch — one of the premier annual events in state Democratic politics — and ended with a short rally on the Director's Lawn of the fairgrounds.

Pritzker, who has endorsed and served as a top surrogate for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, told a room of fervent Democrats at the brunch that "it was "time to rally our troops for the political fight ahead," while touting that Illinois has raised "the tallest flag in the fight against modern American fascism."

He offered harsh words for Republicans — who will hold their own rally at the fairgrounds on Thursday: "Republicans demagogue. Democrats deliver."

"Here’s their game, everyone: Republicans think that if they lie about something often enough, if they deny the truth long enough, maybe we will start to believe their lies," Pritzker said. "The problem is this: Here in Illinois, we have a low tolerance for bullshit."

Illinois in recent years has become known as a so-called "blue island" in the Midwest, enacting some of the most liberal reproductive health laws in the country, banning assault weapons and enacting a landmark climate law that aims to move the state to 100% renewable energy generation by 2050, among other measures.

It's been made possible by the electoral success of Pritzker as well as Democratic supermajorities in the state legislature. The party also controls the state Supreme Court, all statewide offices and 14 of 17 seats in Congress.

This has also allowed Democrats to push back legislatively on various culture war issues that have made national headlines often in Republican-run states. For instance, lawmakers approved a measure that prevents libraries that receive state funds from banning books.

"Voters gave us bigger margins and elected more Democrats," said Pritzker. "Together, we’ve built a blue wave, a tsunami that swept away the red wall of Uihleins and Griffins and Rauners and Trumps."

Richard Uihlein is a conservative donor who gave millions to Pritzker's 2022 GOP opponent Darren Bailey as well as to a political action committee that hit the governor and Democrats on the issue of crime during the campaign.

Ken Griffin is a billionaire hedge fund manager who funded a "slate" of candidates against Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats last year. Only two of those candidates won their primary. Pritzker defeated one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, described differences between the two parties as "eminently clear," calling the Republican Party "a party of fear and hate" that is no longer reflective of the state's favorite son, Abraham Lincoln, or even more recent moderate GOP governors like Jim Edgar.

The top Democrats laid blame at the feet of former President Donald Trump, who is the frontrunner for the GOP nomination despite facing more than 90 felony charges across four different investigations, including several new charges alleging a conspiracy to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Durbin said that Trump should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, but added that the charges "are the most serious charges ever made against a public official in America."

"The charges against Donald Trump are not just another wrinkle in the campaign," Durbin said.

With neither of the state's U.S. senators or any of its statewide constitutional officers on the ballot next year, the focus this year was decidedly national as Pritzker and Democrats seek to keep Biden in the White House.

However, all state House seats will be up along, with a third of state Senate seats. Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, speaking briefly alongside House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, touted the gerrymandered legislative maps passed in 2021 that will likely ensure Democrats maintain control of the General Assembly through this decade.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who won a close reelection last fall, was the keynote speaker at the Democrats' brunch, following in the footsteps of recent speakers that have included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Cortez Masto made light of her state's status as the gaming capital of the world and as one of the pivotal swing states that decides presidential elections.

"Here’s what I know growing up in Nevada: You never bet against the House. We won. Not only did we win, but we won by 7,928 votes," Cortez Masto said. "And I’ll tell you, in Nevada, that’s a landslide."

Among the attendees of festivities in Springfield Wednesday was Jim Taylor of Decatur, who said it's an annual pilgrimage for him.

"I always come over here on Democrat Day," Taylor said. "I'm a die-hard Democrat and I like to be involved as much as I can. Not as much as I used to, but as much as I can."

