SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, leads former gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey by six points in the Republican race for the 12th Congressional District, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted by Cor Strategies, an Illinois-based center-right political firm, found Bost with 43% and Bailey with 37%. About 20% were undecided. There were 661 people polled and the margin of error was 3.8%.

The results offer a first glimpse at the state of the race since Bailey announced his primary challenge of the five-term incumbent last week.

Collin Corbett, the polling firm's founder, said the results suggested "a much different race than what you saw with Rodney Davis and Mary Miller" last year in Illinois 15th Congressional District.

In that contest, Miller defeated Davis 58% to 42%. The former started with a lead, but Miller surged ahead with a boost from former President Donald Trump.

"In that race, Rodney started off with a huge lead and Mary just kept chipping away day after day, week after week until the very end when Trump came in, they were able to put it away and defeat Rodney in that primary," Corbett said. "This will not be that type of race. This is going to be a neck-and-neck race, this will be a dogfight all the way through Election Day."

The poll was not commissioned by either campaign, the firm confirmed.

It also found Trump leading the GOP presidential field in the district with 53%, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 16% and former Vice President Mike Pence at 9%. All other candidates were in the low single digits.

Bost campaign manager Myles Nelson said the result proves "that Republican voters are happy with the job Mike Bost is doing."

"At a time when no one can agree on anything, only 8% disapprove of the job he's doing in Congress," Nelson said. "Mike also holds an outside the margin of error lead against a candidate who JB Pritzker spent $30 million supporting in an effort to convince Illinois Republicans to vote for him just last year. We're happy with where we're at and know we will have the resources to continue building our support moving forward.”

Bailey's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

Bost was first elected to the Southern Illinois congressional seat in 2014 after serving for two decades in the Illinois House. His most serious challenge until now came in 2018, when he defeated Democrat Brendan Kelly by about seven percentage points in the general election.

The district has changed significantly since, with Springfield Democrats redrawing it during the last redistricting process to remove more liberal pockets of the Metro East region while adding vast swaths of conservative southeastern Illinois.

Under the old district lines, Trump carried the district with 56% of the vote in 2020. Under the current lines, Trump would have received 70% of the vote.

An added consequence of this is the inclusion of most of Bailey's former state Senate district into the new congressional district.

The poll results bear out this geographic split. Bost leads by 30 percentage points in the Metro East region near St. Louis and by 26 points in the deep Southern Illinois region known as Little Egypt.

Bailey, on the other hand, leads by 27 percentage points in the Wabash Valley in southeastern Illinois and by 11 points in Central Illinois.

Other data points in the poll showed positives for both candidates.

Bailey actually has higher name recognition in the district than Bost. Though typically unusual for a challenger to be more well-known than the incumbent, it makes sense in this context given that Bailey was the Republican nominee for governor in 2022.

Bailey was viewed favorably by 55% and unfavorably by 14% of those polled. Bost was viewed favorably by 54% and unfavorably by 8%.

Though it is not ideal for an incumbent to register under 50% in a head-to-head matchup, Corbett said Bost's lower name recognition means he has more room to grow than Bailey does.

This could be aided by the more than $1 million cash Bost has on hand plus promised support from the National Republican Congressional Committee. Bailey only opened his federal campaign account at the start of the month.

Another factor is a possible Trump endorsement. About 31% of respondents said they would vote for the candidate endorsed by the former president, 8% would vote against and 52% said it would have no impact.

Doing some back-of-the-napkin math, Corbett said, they determined that a Trump endorsement could move support up to 10 points either way.

If Trump endorses Bost, it might put the race out reach for Bailey given the incumbent's structural advantages. And while a Trump endorsement of Bailey wouldn't necessarily seal the deal for the challenger, it would give the challenger's campaign something to run on.

"A Trump endorsement gives you something to talk about," Corbett said. "And that's the gift here for the Bailey campaign. It isn't necessarily the fact that it gives you the bump in the polls. It's that now for nine months, you can just say the name Donald Trump over and over and over again, and now you actually have something to campaign on."

Bailey is running a campaign as an outsider. He will try to portray Bost as a swamp creature who has been in Washington too long. There is very little if any distinction that can be made between the two on policy.

There is no indication the former president intends to get involved in the race anytime soon.

Polls are a snapshot in time. The election is still eight months away and much can change. Still, the poll result forebodes a contentious, potentially expensive GOP primary battle once again in downstate Illinois.

