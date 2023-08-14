SPRINGFIELD — Illinois 4-H Youth Leadership Team President Naomi Dolan "can say confidently" that she "missed at least a month of school" her senior year for various events through the organization.

But she was still keeping up with her schoolwork, not to mention picking up valuable leadership skills and knowledge through her participation.

"I stayed up very late to work on my assignments because that's something that 4-H and FFA tells the youth is that, 'hey, you are doing a responsibility. You need to be a part of this,'" said Dolan, of the Vermilion County village of Catlin. "And so you still need to do your school, but then still (be) following up on your FFA and your 4-H duties."

As of Monday afternoon, students participating in work-based learning events through organizations like 4-H and FFA will no longer be punished with unexcused absences.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation allowing students to count such events towards school attendance. The measure was approved without opposition by state lawmakers during the spring legislative session.

The governor, who was flanked by 4-H and FFA members as he signed the bill at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Monday afternoon, called it "a major win not just for our students, but the future of our agricultural industry."

"These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth," Pritzker said. "Our FFA and 4-H members are living proof of that fact. And their hands-on experiences ought to count towards their education."

FFA, which stands for Future Farmers of America, is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. 4-H is an organization in which kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

Participation in FFA has exploded in the past year from 23,000 to more than 41,000. The bump can largely be attributed to legislation signed by Pritzker in 2022 that pays organization dues for all students enrolled in an agriculture class.

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and the bill's chief sponsor, said that many 4-H and FFA events centered around state and county fairs increasingly conflict with the start of school.

While in the FFA barnyard at the fair on Sunday, Turner said she encountered two 4-H members from Whiteside County who were facing that dilemma.

"Illinois' agriculture industry is the backbone of our state," Turner said. "Illinois is home to some of the most fertile farmland in the world. And without our farmers, we wouldn't have food on the table or any of the thousands of byproducts derived from that farming. And we need our youth to continue to invest in Illinois' agriculture opportunities."

Under the new law, a student's parent or legal guardian will be responsible for obtaining assignments missed while the student was participating in an eligible program.

