SPRINGFIELD — Labor Day came early for Illinois Democrats.

State and national party leaders joined labor officials Tuesday morning in signing a no-strike agreement that will guarantee labor peace during the Democratic National Convention next year in Chicago.

A little over an hour later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and AFSCME Council 31, the union that represents more than 35,000 state employees, announced the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement.

The twin pieces of news were coincidental, but nevertheless served as a reminder of the pro-labor image state Democratic leaders have attempted to cultivate over the years.

And it sets a contrast amid a series of high-profile labor disputes this summer, including the still-ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood and the tentatively-resolved battle between UPS and its workers.

The labor agreement for the Chicago convention was a matter of if, not when.

Organized labor is a key element of the Democratic Party and these agreements have become routine ahead of the party’s once-every-four-year nominating conventions.

The new four-year contract with AFSCME includes a 4% pay increase retroactive to July 1 with base wages set to rise nearly 18% over the life of the contract.

“Illinois is a pro-worker state — and when it comes to workers’ rights, my administration is committed to ensuring that every Illinoisan has access to good-paying opportunities,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The estimated cost to taxpayers is about $625 million over four years — including $204 million in the first year, according to Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough.

Republicans raised concerns during the budget process earlier this year, but the administration insists that the cost of the new contract is accounted for.

The new contract will also expand parental leave from 10 weeks to 12 weeks, implement a pilot program for recruitment bonuses for positions with high vacancy rates and streamlines the discipline process for dismissing chronically truant employees.

It is the second contract Pritzker has negotiated with the labor union since entering office. After receiving AFSCME's endorsement in 2018, Pritzker and the union came to an agreement six months after he entered office.

This came after the union went more than four years without an agreement under the administration of former Gov. Bruce Rauner, who was openly hostile to public sector unions. This included putting into motion the case eventually known as Janus v. AFSCME, in which the Supreme Court found that the union did not have the power to collect "fair share" fees from non-members.

Since Pritzker's defeat of Rauner, organized labor has reestablished itself as one of the most powerful collective interests in Springfield.

In 2022, voters approved an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that enshrined collective bargaining rights as "fundamental" and banned state and local governments from enacting "right-to-work" laws.

This sequence of labor-friendly results in Illinois was viewed by some as a key advantage that helped Chicago secure the 2024 DNC over Atlanta, which was viewed by many as the most-likely alternative. Though Georgia has become a crucial swing state in recent years, it is also a right-to-work state.

Senators to speak to Illinois Dems

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., will deliver the keynote address at the Democratic Party of Illinois’ inaugural gala in Chicago this October, the party announced earlier this week.

It’s a major coup for the state party. Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King once preached, has become a nationally known political figure thanks to high-profile campaigns that helped secure control of the Senate for Democrats in 2020 and 2022.

“His hard-fought campaigns and well-deserved victories wholly embody the momentum that we are building at DPI as we work to elect Democrats up and down the ticket next year,” said DPI chair Lisa Hernandez.

There is an Illinois connection: Warnock’s 2022 reelection campaign was run by Quentin Fulks, who was deputy campaign manager of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s 2018 campaign. Fulks is now a deputy campaign manager for President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

Hernandez described the gala as “an event which I hope will become a tradition.”

The lavish event is another sign the state party is moving in a different direction following the reign of former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who doubled as party chair from 1998 to 2021.

Under Madigan, the state Democratic organization largely served as a pass-through for sending out campaign mailers thanks to the large postage discount afforded to state parties. With the backing of Sen. Dick Durbin, the party was briefly chaired by Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, from March 2021 to July 2022.

But concerns over Kelly’s ability to fundraise given her status as a federal officeholder led to party officials, most notably Pritzker, moving to install Hernandez in the role.

The event was dubbed “DPI’s marquee fundraising event.” And it will surely be a day that will be marked on the political calendar for those in Illinois Democratic politics.

In recent history, the big political event of the year has always been the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association’s annual brunch fundraiser, held every August in Springfield ahead of Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair.

Last month, it was announced that Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto would keynote the 2023 brunch.

In 2016, Cortez Masto became the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate. She was in consideration for the 2020 vice presidential nomination for a short time and narrowly reelected in 2022.

Past brunch keynote speakers have included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Jon Ossoff.

Illinois Republicans have also been able to nab some big names for marquee events. In May, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered the keynote at the Peoria-Tazewell Lincoln Day Dinner.

Illinois represented at Till signing

On Tuesday, Biden signed a proclamation creating a national monument across different sites in Illinois and Mississippi commemorating the legacy of Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager whose gruesome murder in 1955 jolted the Civil Rights Movement, as well as that of his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

Illinois was well-represented at the White House ceremony, with attendees including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, Attorney General Kwame Raoul and House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside.

“Far too many lives have been disrupted by prejudice, racism and discrimination across our country," Stratton said. "We must not, and will not, sit idle. As a mother and the first Black Lieutenant Governor of Illinois, this proclamation is a major step — because hatred does not belong in our schools, in our communities, or in our future.”

The monument will include the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, the site of Till's open-casket funeral.