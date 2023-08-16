SPRINGFIELD — During the Illinois State Fair, there are few questions more important than "ketchup or mustard?" on your corn dog.

Last year, statehouse reporter Brenden Moore inadvertently sparked a condiment war at the fair when he declared his preference for ketchup. The backlash was sizable and swift — and continues into this year's fair.

The Mustard-loving crowd have taken to Twitter as well as in person to make their preference known. This now includes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker declared himself a member of Team Mustard last week and confirmed it again in an interview with Lee Enterprises after Governor's Day events at the fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.

In a quick interview, Pritzker discussed condiments, the fair and politics. Here is that conversation, lightly edited for clarity:

Lee Enterprises: Ketchup or mustard on your corn dog?

Pritzker: Let me be clear — very important: Mustard, mustard, mustard. I'm not saying you can't put ketchup on your corn dog, I'm just saying mustard is the way to go.

Lee: But you would acknowledge, though, that it is different from a hot dog, so the Chicago 'no ketchup' rule doesn’t apply.

Pritzker: Look, if you want to put ketchup on a perfectly good corn dog and avoid mustard altogether, that's your right. I'm just saying you're wrong.

Lee: That's fair, governor. I'm not, but whatever. We're at the state fair. Tell me your favorite thing to do when you're down here every year.

Pritzker: Well, as you can see, it's so nice to meet up with Democrats all across the state. And frankly, the kids who are exhibiting. They are so committed — and I'm going to be at the (Governor's) Sale of Champions later today. I have to say, the amount of effort, time and energy that these kids put in 4-H and FFA is so impressive. And these are our future leaders. I have to say, the state fair really highlights how much our young people do to lift up our agriculture industry.

Lee: The fair is a family event. I’m sure your family’s been here in past years. What’s your favorite thing to do when you have the whole family here?

Pritzker: The rides. And I know there's a Ring of Fire ride, which also happens to be the ringtone on my phone. So I think if my kids were here, they'd be riding that right now. But, we enjoy the fair. It's a family event.

And hugely important thing for me: I want this fair to grow and grow and grow. And I think we've seen that year after year. The investments that we've made have made a difference, but also the economy is booming in Illinois, frankly. I'm excited about that and it allows people to be able to afford what is already the lowest ticket price of any state fair in the Midwest, which I'm pleased about. We want everybody to be able to come.

Lee: It wouldn't be a state fair without side dish of politics. I won't ask you the question about running for president — you've answered that many times. But you've been called in some national stories 'a Democratic powerhouse.' How do you view your role going into 2024? You're not up for reelection, there's no statewide races here. How do you view your role nationally with the Democratic Party in 2024?

Pritzker: I think I've continued to do what I've been doing for many years, which is to help the Democratic nominee get elected. Sometimes I've been involved in primaries helping Democrats. I was Hillary Clinton's national campaign chair and was involved with Joe Biden in 2020 helping him get elected. So I'll continue to do the things that I do.

It's about not only supporting financially and raising money for these candidates, but also traveling to their states. I've knocked on doors. I was in South Carolina for presidential candidates knocking on doors.

Now as governor, I think I have a larger platform to help Joe Biden get reelected, Kamala Harris get reelected. So I'm very pleased about what I'm able to do and if people recognize that, that's very nice.

Lee: Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, you always call her the best lieutenant governor of the country. It's clear you think she's doing a good job in her current role. She's been upping her fundraising lately. Your thoughts on her future as a potential candidate for higher office?

Pritzker: Well, I don't know what she will end up running for if she does run for another office. But I can tell you, she's a hard worker, people love her, she's a great public speaker and she's proven that she's somebody who can lead the state or lead us in Congress or lead us in the Senate or in any constitutional office. So I'm very proud to be standing alongside her and have for the last six years.

